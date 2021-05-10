Aldi seeking shoppers to join its wine club

News

By Arabella Mileham

UK retailer Aldi is searching for 30 budding wine enthusiasts to join its Aldi Wine Club, the consumer panel that trials and tests its summer wine range for free.

Social media savvy consumers have until 17 May to enter the draw, which involves following the AldiUk Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as submitting a 150 explanation of why they should be picked to join the club.

The lucky 30 winners will receive bottles of Aldi’s latest premium wine range, along with tasting notes and expert winetasting tips over a six-week period this Summer. They are then required to share an honest review of the wines using the #AldiWineClub hashtag across their own Instagram channel and on the Aldi website.

Last month the UK discounter unveiled a range of new wines and spirits for summer, including a limited edition gold leaf gin along with 14 other spirits, as well as the new ‘Globetrotter’ range of slightly more off-beat wines. These range from an Argentinian Criolla (£5.99) to a rare Uruguayan Tannat (£6.99) and an off-dry Canadian Riesling (£9.99 online only) from the Okanagan Valley. It has also launched 17 new rose wines