Space-aged Petrus tastes ‘more floral’ than Earth-aged equivalent

A bottle of Petrus aged for a year in space was found to be “softer” and “more floral” than its Earth-aged equivalent, hinting that its cosmic journey may have sped up the ageing process.

As reported by AP, researchers in Bordeaux released their findings this week after a dozen steel cylinders of Pertus and 320 Merlot and Cabernet vine canes returned from space in January after a trip aboard the International Space Station.

The space travel and zero gravity environment was found to “energise” the vines, which grew faster in space than vines on Earth, despite limited light and water.

The space-aged Petrus, meanwhile, was tasted blind by 12 experts at the Institute for Wine and Vine Research in Bordeaux alongside the same vintage that had remained on Earth.

According to AP, British-born, Bordeaux-based wine critic Jane Anson said the Earth-aged Petrus tasted “a little younger than the one that had been to space.”

“The one that had remained on Earth was still a bit more closed, a bit more tannic, a bit younger. And the one that had been up into space, the tannins had softened, the side of more floral aromatics came out,” Anson added.

The experiment was organised by Space Cargo Unlimited, which is headed up by CEO Nicolas Gaume, who, according to AP, had tears in his eyes at the outcome.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share

Featured in the latest newsletter from db

click here to sign up

US demand for blue chip Burgundy sudden and significant says UK merchant

Wine of the week: a bargain from Burgundy

Jumilla wines get new certifying back label

United States man who ran illegal ‘winery’ inside sewage plant is sentenced

Majestic wine expands store footprint in UK

BrewDog launches world’s first carbon negative beer club – and your first box is free

Haig Club launches orange-flavoured expression

Chaine’s young chef and somm awards are back

The week in pictures

Bartenders are revealing the stereotypes they give you based on your drinks order

Bruichladdich launches ‘micro provenance’ single cask release

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to our newsletters

Staff Writer

The Spirits Business
London, UK

On-Trade Sales Manager London

Graft Wine Company
London, UK

National Accounts Product Manager

Boutinot Wines
Manchester, UK

Digital Marketing Sr. Manager / Manager

Horizons Group London Ltd.
West End Lane, London NW6 1SD, UK

International Sales Executive

Gusbourne Estate Ltd
England, UK

Digital Editor

The Spirits Business
London, UK

Deputy Editor

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Brand Ambassador (French Speaking)

Berkmann Wine Cellars
London, UK

more jobs