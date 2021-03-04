E&J Gallo makes nearly three-quarters of premium US wine sold in UK

California-based E&J Gallo has revealed it produces almost three-quarters of the US wines priced at £7 and over per bottle that are sold in the UK off-trade.

Citing data from Nielsen, E&J Gallo has reported “consistently strong” growth in its premium wine portfolio over the past six years.

It noted that its top-performing premium wine brands in the UK – Dark Horse, Apothic and Carnivor – are now key players in the £7-plus price point, and represent three out of every five bottles of premium US wine sold in the UK off-trade, according to Nielsen data from January 2021.

Together, the three brands have grown over seven times faster than the premium still wine category as a whole, which itself has expanded 171% since January 2015.

Dark Horse saw its volume sales rise by 51% in the UK last year, and it now produces the leading California Cabernet Sauvignon priced above £7. Its Chardonnay is the top contributor to the expansion of the Dark Horse brand in the UK and the leading revenue growth driver in the £7 plus Chardonnay category, according to Nielsen.

Apothic, which launched in the UK in 2015, was the UK’s best-selling premium red from the US last year, growing by 23% in the year to 8 August 2020. Its Cabernet Sauvignon, which was unveiled in the UK last year, has been responsible for “driving substantial incremental growth for the brand”, according to E&J Gallo.

Finally, E&J revealed that brand Carnivor is responsible for the best-selling Zinfandel in the UK, with the wine experiencing 47% revenue growth last year. The brand recently partnered with website Great British Chefs to launch a campaign focused on food and wine pairing.

Dark Horse wines retail for £8.50, Apothic’s for £9.50 and Carnivor’s for £9.50, and are available throughout the UK.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share

Featured in the latest newsletter from db

click here to sign up

Study of 200,000 wine scores shows organic wines ‘taste better’

US suspends tariffs on Scotch whisky

How the drinks trade reacted to the Budget

Vinexposium Connect to mark International Women’s Day with talks

Conor McGregor’s future with Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey reportedly in question

Bollinger RD 2007 launched with new look featuring past label

Top Bordeaux châteaux are going organic

Constellation-backed Canopy Growth unveils CBD drinks brand in US

Bordeaux 2020 vintage report

Widespread outdoor heater theft is the latest blow to bars and restaurants offering outdoor dining

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to our newsletters

National Accounts Product Manager

Boutinot Wines
Manchester, UK

Digital Marketing Sr. Manager / Manager

Horizons Group London Ltd.
West End Lane, London NW6 1SD, UK

International Sales Executive

Gusbourne Estate Ltd
England, UK

Senior Whisky Specialist

Bonhams 1793
London, UK

Junior Buyer - Gin

Craft Gin Club
London, UK

more jobs

Beaujolais

,
30th Mar 2021

WINE PARIS - VINEXPO PARIS

Paris,France
14th Jun 2021

Vinexpo New York

New York,United States
5th Feb 2022
Click to view more