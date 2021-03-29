Barefoot wine achieves 32% sales boost in British grocery channel
29th March, 2021
Californian wine brand Barefoot saw volume sales in the British grocery channel rise 32% in the year to January 2021, outperforming the overall growth of the wine category, which rose by 13%.
This made Barefoot the best-selling wine brand during the period, outperforming the overall wine category by 19%.
Barefoot was also one of the largest contributors to value growth in the wine category, bringing an extra £76 million to the sector last year.
The wine brand said its growth was aided by the “continued success” of its established products, as well as the introduction of the new Barefoot Jammy Red and Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay. According to data from Wine Intelligence, its branding is now recognised by 56% of UK consumers.
Launched last summer, Barefoot Jammy Red is the second fastest-selling new of 2020 in the British grocery segment, with a 2.1% revenue share of the market and sales of £3.7 million, according to data from Nielsen. The red wine is a blend of Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Teroldego and is described by Barefoot as being a “must-stock for the BBQ season”.
Meanwhile, Barefoot’s Pinot Grigio achieved 29% sales growth in the year to January 2021, a rise of 18% over figures achieved in the year to January 2020. Sales of Barefoot Merlot also grew 33% last year.
Benefiting from the rosé craze, Barefoot White Zinfandel is the number one contributor to growth within the pink wine category, with a sales rise of 33% in the past year, contributing over £21 million to the wine category. Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato also proved a hit, with value sales up 15% and volume sales by 38% in the last year.
Barefoot says it has “lots of exciting developments in the pipeline” for 2021.