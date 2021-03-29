Barefoot wine achieves 32% sales boost in British grocery channel

Californian wine brand Barefoot saw volume sales in the British grocery channel rise 32% in the year to January 2021, outperforming the overall growth of the wine category, which rose by 13%.

This made Barefoot the best-selling wine brand during the period, outperforming the overall wine category by 19%.

Barefoot was also one of the largest contributors to value growth in the wine category, bringing an extra £76 million to the sector last year.

The wine brand said its growth was aided by the “continued success” of its established products, as well as the introduction of the new Barefoot Jammy Red and Barefoot Buttery Chardonnay.  According to data from Wine Intelligence, its branding is now recognised by 56% of UK consumers.

Launched last summer, Barefoot Jammy Red is the second fastest-selling new of 2020 in the British grocery segment, with a 2.1% revenue share of the market and sales of £3.7 million, according to data from Nielsen. The red wine is a blend of Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Teroldego and is described by Barefoot as being a “must-stock for the BBQ season”.

Meanwhile, Barefoot’s Pinot Grigio achieved 29% sales growth in the year to January 2021, a rise of 18% over figures achieved in the year to January 2020. Sales of Barefoot Merlot also grew 33% last year.

Benefiting from the rosé craze, Barefoot White Zinfandel is the number one contributor to growth within the pink wine category, with a sales rise of 33% in the past year, contributing over £21 million to the wine category. Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato also proved a hit, with value sales up 15% and volume sales by 38% in the last year.

Barefoot says it has “lots of exciting developments in the pipeline” for 2021.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share

Featured in the latest newsletter from db

click here to sign up

Australia threatens WTO action after China’s wine ruling

Whisky brand will pay someone $100,000 to become its next hand model

Refugees are helping French wineries fill labour shortages

Cheap wine tastes better when we’re told it’s expensive, new study claims

Infinite Monkey Theorem gets a female-focused rebrand

English Pinot Noir trades for first time as secondary wine market broadens

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appears to down ‘half a bottle’ of Tequila without flinching

Bombay Sapphire to become first major gin brand to be made with 100% sustainably-sourced botanicals

Amuse-bouches: The latest restaurant news bites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to our newsletters

Business Development Executive – On-Trade

Pol Roger Portfolio
London, UK

Staff Writer

The Spirits Business
London, UK

On-Trade Sales Manager London

Graft Wine Company
London, UK

Digital Marketing Sr. Manager / Manager

Horizons Group London Ltd.
West End Lane, London NW6 1SD, UK

International Sales Executive

Gusbourne Estate Ltd
England, UK

Digital Editor

The Spirits Business
London, UK

Brand Ambassador (French Speaking)

Berkmann Wine Cellars
London, UK

eCommerce Marketing Manager

Spiritrade
London, UK

more jobs

Loire Valley Wines

,
12th Apr 2021

WINE PARIS - VINEXPO PARIS

Paris,France
14th Jun 2021

Vinexpo New York

New York,United States
5th Feb 2022
Click to view more