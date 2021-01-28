China’s wine imports down 30% in 2020
28th January, 2021
by
Alice Liang
From January to December 2020, figures show that the cumulative imports in the period were 471 million litres – a decline of 28.8% year-on-year – meanwhile the value of imports was US$2.83 billion – down by 19.9% year-on-year.
Although China experienced a quick bounce back from the epidemic at the end of 2020, the market influence brought about by the pandemic was reflected in the wine import report for 2020.
According to the statistics announced by China customs and Huajing Research on the value of major imports and exports from January to December 2020, the cumulative import volume of wine from January to December was 471 million litres.
Looking at the monthly data, the volume of Chinese wine imports from January to February 2020 was 82.6 million litres; whereas between the period of March to December, the import volume was greatest in December at 48.48 million litres and at its lowest in May, at just 27.64 million litres.
With regards the value of wine imports in 2020, it amounted to US$2,832,115,000 in total.
Again, the highest value in the period March to December was December, while the month with the lowest import value was April at US$138.9m.