Borough Wines launches ‘zero waste’ wine range

23rd September, 2020
by
Lucy Shaw
London-based independent merchant Borough Wines has launched a ‘zero waste’ wine range for both the on- and off-trade in three eco-friendly formats.
The range features 25 sustainably focused wines from small, independent producers around the world, including a Fleurie, Côtes du Rhône, Chianti and Touriga National, many of which are biodynamic and vegan.
Keen for all elements of the range to be green, the labels are made from bagasse, the by-product of the extraction of juice from sugar cane, which is biodegradable. The wines are available in three formats: return bottle, Vinotap and refill kegs.
The return bottle wines are shipped in bulk to Borough Wines directly from the vineyards. They are then bottled at its bottling and kegging facility in London, and delivered to customers in recycled plastic crates.
Customers are encouraged to bring their empty bottles back to the shop, while bars and restaurants store the bottles, which are collected by the merchant from all over the UK and reused, reducing the number that need to be recycled.
Vinotap, meanwhile, is a 10-litre alternative to bag-in-box made of stainless steel, which comes with a tap dispensing system. Once empty, the vessel is collected, cleaned and refilled, allowing restaurants and bars to minimise wine waste.
The range is also available in refill kegs. Each 25 litre keg, containing the equivalent of 33.3 bottles of wine, is collected and reused by Borough Wines, saving 16kg of glass from being disposed of.
“We are on a mission to reduce waste in the drinks supply chain and are really excited to be offering these innovative new formats to our customers.
“We are always looking for new ways to help businesses reduce waste. Environmental concerns are high up on the agenda now, and we want to help our customers address these,” said Borough Wines managing director, Muriel Chatel.
“We know that the bottle is a familiar and much-loved way of serving wine, yet this traditional model is not the most sustainable,” Chatel added.