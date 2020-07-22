Symington Family Estates launches ‘School of Port’
22nd July, 2020
by
Edith Hancock
Douro producer Symington Family Estates has developed an online education platform for people working in the wine industry to learn more about Port.
Called the School of Port, it was launched in direct response to Europe’s coronavirus lockdowns, a spokesperson for Symington said, adding that the platform would allow on-trade professionals to learn more about the Portuguese wine region as they prepare to head back to work.
The website hosts digital workshops and online video courses, designed for people working with port in both the on- and off-trade.
The first module covers the range of styles produced in the region, suggested serves, pairing ideas, and best practice advice for selling port in both the retail and restaurant environments.
“A big part of our work is educating people about the port category,” said Rob Symington, director of Symington Family Estates, which owns four Port houses including Graham’s, Cockburn’s, Dow’s and Warre’s.
“We do a lot of consumer education through our tours and tastings in Porto and the Douro, but another crucial aspect is training the trade.
People who work in wine shops and restaurants can be great ambassadors for port, if they have sufficient knowledge and an affinity for the category.
“We are excited to use School of Port to deliver engaging, contemporary and useful port education to wine trade professionals all around the world.”