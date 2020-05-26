Rosé and sparkling water hybrid launched in US
26th May, 2020
by
Lucy Shaw
Rosé Water, a hybrid drink targeted at health conscious millennials made from French rosé and sparkling water has gone on sale in 15 states across the US.
Made from a rosé crafted from Loire Valley Pinot Noir, Gamay, and Cabernet Franc blended with sparkling water from the Austrian Alps, cans of the 4.9% ABV Rosé Water contain 69 calories and have no added sugar or flavouring.
“Today’s consumer is focused on health and wellness in all aspects of their life. They want authentic products with real, identifiable ingredients.
“What we’ve done with Rosé Water is to give the consumer what they’ve been asking for – a well-crafted, wine-based beverage that tastes great and has absolutely nothing artificial in it,” said Rosé Water’s founder, Rob Kuchar.
Rosé Water is available in six packs of 8.5-ounce cans that carry an RRP of $14.99, while individual cans cost $2.99. The on-trend drink has gone on sale in 15 US states, including North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina, California and Illinois.
North Carolina-based Kuchar has plans for the box-ticking brand to be on sale in over 60 global markets and across 48 states by the end of the year. An in-depth focus on the latest developments within the rosé category will appear in the June issue of the drinks business.