Two fine wine auctions to take place at LWF
10th March, 2020
by
Rupert Millar
This year’s London Wine Fair will host two fine wine and spirits auctions as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations and are open for consignments.
The show’s organisers have teamed up with Chiswick auctioneers to host two sales on Wednesday 20 May, with proceeds from one going to support drinks charity The Benevolent.
The first sale, The London Wine Fair 40th Anniversary Auction, will feature 30 lots which are being sold to benefit The Benevolent. The auction will take place in the Grand Hall from 14.00 to 14.45 (approximately).
Guest auctioneers will include Oz Clarke, Miles Beale and Roger Jones, wielding the gavel over lots such as Dom Pérignon Oenothèque 1993 and Whyte & Mackay’s 500 Years of Scotch Whisky Anniversary Blend.
The trade at large is being encouraged to consign further lots to the sale, from bottles to cases or even more.
Chiswick Auctions will also host a Fine Wine & Spirits sale from 10.30 to 12.30 on the same day in the Industry Briefing room.
The sale features 150 lots including an imperial of Château Lafite-Rothschild 1969. Further consignments are being accepted.
Standard vendor’s commission will apply, any person interested in bidding either online or on the day at either auction needs to register with Chiswick Auctions either beforehand or on the day at least 30 minutes in advance of the sale and only with a valid form of identification (passport, driving licence etc).
Both auctions will be overseen by Sam Hellyer who can also be contacted for valuations and further information at sam.hellyer@chiswickauctions.co.uk
The London Wine Fair is taking place from 18-20 May at Olympia.