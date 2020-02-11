Value and varietal labelling take Vin de France to 340m bottles in a decade 

First unveiled in 2009, the Vin de France classification has surged from nothing to 340 million bottles in a decade, as consumers embrace its combination of good value positioning and varietal labelling.

With sales reaching 340m, 10 bottles of wine carrying the Vin de France classification are now bought every second somewhere in the world, and sales are still on the up, particular in markets such as the US, Canada, Australia, and Sweden.

Indeed, with a strong export focus, almost three quarters of all wines classified as Vin de France are shipped beyond the source country’s borders.

Helping Vin de France grow globally has been the simplicity of the offer for consumers, because the classification allows producers to blend across regions and specify the grape variety and vintage on the front label.

Such a category also allows producers the freedom to be creative with blends and the type of grapes used, even if they are based within established wine regions with restrictive laws.

Indeed, there appears to be a growing trend of well-known winemakers within famous Protected Designations of Origins choosing to declassify wines into the Vin de France category to give them the freedom to work in unique ways.

Further helping this young classification has been the increasing quality of wines that carry the Vin de France denomination.

As proof of this, ANIVIN de France – the organisation that runs the classification – holds an annual blind tasting of wines that carry the national stamp, which it calls the Best Value Vin de France Selection.

Valérie Pajotin, competition organiser and director of ANIVIN de France told the drinks business at an event on Sunday to celebrate 10 years since the foundation of the classification that the results from this year’s tasting were better than ever before.

Having closed the competition on Friday, she said that none of the wines entered had received an average score that was below 14 out of 20, commenting, “This proves that we have a very good standard today”.

With OIV regulations capping medals at 30% of entries, 131 wines gained medals from a total of 435 samples, with 52 golds awarded, and 79 silvers.

Judging the wines were a selection of buyers representing as many as 14 different nationalities, including the UK, US, Japan, Brasil, Taiwan, Canada, Australia and France.

A full report on the medal-winners will appear in the March edition of the drinks business, or you can taste a selection of the top performers at Wine Paris today or tomorrow on in Hall 4, stand E248.

