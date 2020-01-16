Bordeaux’s ‘first’ wine with augmented reality label unveiled

Saint-Estèphe-based Château Laffitte Carcasset has unveiled what it claims is Bordeaux’s first wine with an augmented reality label, which tells the story of the privateer Jean Lafitte.

Château Laffitte Carcasset’s new wine, called The Corsair, has been released with a label which, when viewed through an app on a smart phone, appears in augmented reality.

The wine, a classic 60% Cabernet Sauvignon 40% Merlot blend, is destined for the export market, and pays tribute to a key figure in the region’s history.

Jean Laffitte was born near Pauillac in 1780, and it is believed that at some point during the 18th century, he left Bordeaux for the Caribbean.

He became a well-known privateer in the US, and is also thought to have established a “pirate hideout” in New Orleans. It was from there he helped the Americans fend off the English during the Battle of New Orleans in 1815.

By coincidence, another Jean Lafitte bought a wine estate in ‘Carcasset’ in 1781, naming the estate after himself and passing it down to his children. Confusingly, the Lafitte family held onto investments in Saint-Domingue, an area in which the first Jean Laffitte was believed to have operated. It is not clear if they were related.

The 35-hectare estate has partnered with the SnapPress app and POSQA, a start-up that supports augmented reality projects, on the initiative.

The producer hopes it bring “young, connected consumers” to the brand, and also to Bordeaux.

Made from grapes sourced from the 2016 vintage, the wine was fermented in stainless steel vats before being matured in oak for 12 months, creating a wine that is approachable and “easy-to-drink in its youth”.

Eden Villages, owned by French businessman Pierre Rousseau, acquired a majority stake in estate in 2017. Since 1958 it had been owned by members of the Padirac family.

Upon acquiring Laffitte Carcasset, his first winery, Rousseaux said he would implement a renovation and restructuring project, drawing on his experience gained through running his company, which specialises in mobile homes and motorhomes and already deals in the wine tourism sector.

Share52
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Key Account Manager

MMI Maldives
Maldives

Financial Controller

London City Bond
Barking, UK

Duty Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Great Portland Street, London

Spirits Advisor

The Whisky Exchange
London, UK

International Sales Manager

Elixir Distillers
Park Royal, London, UK

Brand Marketing Executive

Elixir Distillers
Park Royal, London, UK

Cellar Door Manager

House of Townend
Melton, North Ferriby, UK

Marketing Assistant

Bancroft Wines Ltd
London, UK

Marketing Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Whitby Avenue, Park Royal, London NW10 7SF

more jobs

Millésime Bio 2020

Montpellier,France
27th Jan 2020

Maisons Marques et Domaines Annual Tasting

London,United Kingdom
29th Jan 2020

Austrian Wine Tasting

London,United Kingdom
3rd Feb 2020
Click to view more