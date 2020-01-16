Bordeaux’s ‘first’ wine with augmented reality label unveiled

16th January, 2020
by
Phoebe French
Saint-Estèphe-based Château Laffitte Carcasset has unveiled what it claims is Bordeaux’s first wine with an augmented reality label, which tells the story of the privateer Jean Lafitte.
Château Laffitte Carcasset’s new wine, called The Corsair, has been released with a label which, when viewed through an app on a smart phone, appears in augmented reality.
The wine, a classic 60% Cabernet Sauvignon 40% Merlot blend, is destined for the export market, and pays tribute to a key figure in the region’s history.
Jean Laffitte was born near Pauillac in 1780, and it is believed that at some point during the 18th century, he left Bordeaux for the Caribbean.
He became a well-known privateer in the US, and is also thought to have established a “pirate hideout” in New Orleans. It was from there he helped the Americans fend off the English during the Battle of New Orleans in 1815.
By coincidence, another Jean Lafitte bought a wine estate in ‘Carcasset’ in 1781, naming the estate after himself and passing it down to his children. Confusingly, the Lafitte family held onto investments in Saint-Domingue, an area in which the first Jean Laffitte was believed to have operated. It is not clear if they were related.
The 35-hectare estate has partnered with the SnapPress app and POSQA, a start-up that supports augmented reality projects, on the initiative.
The producer hopes it bring “young, connected consumers” to the brand, and also to Bordeaux.
Made from grapes sourced from the 2016 vintage, the wine was fermented in stainless steel vats before being matured in oak for 12 months, creating a wine that is approachable and “easy-to-drink in its youth”.
Eden Villages, owned by French businessman Pierre Rousseau, acquired a majority stake in estate in 2017. Since 1958 it had been owned by members of the Padirac family.
Upon acquiring Laffitte Carcasset, his first winery, Rousseaux said he would implement a renovation and restructuring project, drawing on his experience gained through running his company, which specialises in mobile homes and motorhomes and already deals in the wine tourism sector.