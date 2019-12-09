Aldi adds new own label English sparkler

Aldi has added a new own label English sparkling wine to its own-label range, as part of its ongoing collaboration with Devon-based winery, Lyme Bay.

The Exquisite Lyme Block Sparkling Brut Reserve (RRP: £16.99), which is available in store from 12 December, is the third English wine from Lyme Bay that has been stocked by the retailer, following its signature white Bacchus-Pinot Blanc blend from Lyme Bay Winery that launched in March, and the Exquisite Lyme Block Bacchus that launched in May, which saw half of the supermarket’s entire stock sell out within a week of launching.

Aldi’s managing director of buying Julie Ashfield, pointed to the success of its Exquisite Collection Lyme Block Bacchus and Lyme Block English Wine earlier this year, and said it a pleasure to showcase its continued support of British produce across all ranges.

“We are sure this elegant sparkling wine will be a hit with our customers this Christmas, especially as English wines are gaining a reputation as some of the best in the world,” she said.

Speaking to the drinks business at Aldi’s Spring tasting, the then buyer Mike James commented that last year’s hot summer had made it the year “to make a go of it” for English still wines, breaking down customer preconceptions and removing barriers to purchase English wines.

Last Christmas the discounter went head-to-head with Waitrose by selling an English sparkling wine from Surrey-based estate Denbies for £14.99, four pounds cheaper than its upmarket rival.

