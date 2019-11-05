Rosé Champagne bucks downward trend

Champagne is still being eclipsed by Prosecco and other types of fizz in the UK on-trade, but rosé Champagne is performing well above expectations, according to market analyst CGA Strategy.

In the 12 months to 8 August 2019, sales of Champagne (volume 9lr cases), decreased by -4.4% in the UK hospitality sector, while in the same period value sales decreased by -2.8%.

Yet the total value of rosé Champagne sales actually increased by 0.5% in the UK on-trade. This stands in significant contrast to the general decline trend, as some consumers abandon the category for either cheaper alternatives, or competitors such as English sparkling.

“Champagne is seeing a moderation in its recent decline trends,” said CGA analyst Mark Newton.

“Rosé – which is traditionally seen as a more expensive option in the on-trade – is now actually showing a positive value uplift.”

However, figures released by the group also indicated that talk of reaching “peak Prosecco” may be grossly exaggerated. Moreover, CGA data strongly suggests that consumers are increasingly willing to spend more on premium DOCG styles.

In the 12 month period to August 2019, sales of Prosecco increased by 20.7% in the UK hospitality sector, while in the same period value sales increased by a dramatic 28.2%.

“Prosecco is also experiencing an over-indexing, value uplift trend, suggesting that consumers are seeking out more expensive brands,” said Newton.

Data released by the IWSR also supports the widely held view that “consumers are drinking less but better.”

Sales of premium (£10.99-19.99) sparkling wine brands in the UK increased by +13.7% between 2014-2018. However, the “super-premium” category (£20.00+ per bottle) is showing the most volume growth, at +47.4% CAGR (2014-2018).

An in-depth look at the UK’s sparkling wine market appears in the November issue of the drinks business.

Share54
Tweet
Pin1
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

London Account Manager

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

OFF TRADE SALES MANAGERS

Alliance Wine
England, UK

Spirits Advisor

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Duty Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Assistant Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Sales - Global Wine Competitions

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Marketing Assistant

Speciality Brands
Elixir House, Whitby Avenue, Park Royal NW10 7SF

Product Data Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, UK

Events Executive

67 Pall Mall
London, UK

Events Executive

Bibendum
London, UK

more jobs

World Bulk Wine Exhibition

Amsterdam,Netherlands
2nd Dec 2019

Green Awards 2019 Ceremony

London,United Kingdom
11th Dec 2019

Prowein 2020

Düsseldorf,Germany
15th Mar 2020
Click to view more

Global Chardonnay Masters 2019

Deadline : 25th November 2019

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 2nd December 2019

Click to view more

Rioja Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Sparkling Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more