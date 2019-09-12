WineParis to promote eco-friendly initiatives

12th September, 2019
by
Rupert Millar
The next instalment of WineParis will include the launch of ‘Wonderful’, a new initiative to promote and explain the multitude of eco-friendly certifications and projects currently in circulation.
The number of vineyards using sustainable, organic and biodynamic practices has surged and is projected to keep on rising over the coming years.
To date there are no less than 30 certifications being used in Europe out of 54 worldwide, which are promoted by numerous entities.
The rise in green practices is matched by demand for wines made in a more sustainable way but, even for the trade, understanding exactly what certification means what can be slightly confusing.
As WineParis’s organisers said in a statement: “Wonderful’s ambition is to help buyers – wine merchants, sommeliers, restaurateurs and supermarkets – better understand this rapidly growing trend and develop their business by capitalising on it.
“In 2020, Wonderful aims to improve visibility for winegrowers, estates, co-operatives and negociants that have committed to at least one organic or eco-friendly scheme; clarify existing certifications and endorsements; highlight market and consumer developments; and signpost future trends and solutions.”
During the show, therefore, there will be several events highlighting key green initiatives and certifications including: AB, Biodyvin, Terra Vitis, Système de Management Environnemental du vin de Bordeaux, Viticulture durable en Champagne, Bee Friednly, France’s High Environmental Value certification, Vignerons en développement durable, B Corporations and more.
Matters to be discussed will cover topics such as; ‘How valuable are organic certifications in the global marketplace?’ and ‘When vine growing goes green, what are the effects on supply (wine merchants, on-trade, supermarkets…)?’
The next WineParis show will take place from 10-12 February 2020.