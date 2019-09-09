These are the most expensive countries in Europe to buy alcohol

9th September, 2019
by
Edith Hancock
Ireland, the UK and Sweden are among the most expensive countries in the EU to buy an alcoholic drink, according to new data.
New figures from the European Commission have revealed that the UK is one of the most expensive countries within the EU to buy alcohol.
Findland, Ireland, and Sweden all ranked as the top three worst offenders for markups on drinks, according to the data.
But on the other hand, the price levels for alcoholic drinks in 2018 were lowest in Bulgaria and Romania, at 26% below the EU average, followed by Hungary.
The study compared both the price of alcoholic drinks and the comparative wealth of the population of a country to determine a percentage of cost over the EU average.
The cost of alcohol in Ireland was found to be 77% higher than average in the Union, although this figure has decreased from 82% in 2017.
Finland was found to be the most expensive, with alcohol costing 82% more than the average.
Ireland has the highest wine excise of the 28 EU members, as well as the 2nd highest excise rate on beer.
Finland has the highest overall excise tax in Europe (€3,941 per hl of pure alcohol) followed by Ireland (€3,458 per hl), Sweden (€3,094 per hl) and the UK (€2,782 per hl).
Outside of the EU, Iceland ranked as the most expensive overall, with prices more than double those of the EU average. Alcoholic drinks in Norway, meanwhile cost just over 150% more than in the Netherlands and Italy, which both sell alcohol at roughly around the EU average.
Iceland and Norway are both members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), a grouping of four non-EU European countries which also includes Switzerland and Liechtenstein.