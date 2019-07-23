World’s first sparkling wine made in complete darkness launched

Slovenian winery Radgonske Gorice has launched what it claims to be the world’s first sparkling wine made in complete darkness from grape to bottle.

Untouched by Light is a sparkling Chardonnay from Slovenia made in darkness from picking to bottling

Called Untouched by Light, the fizz is made from Chardonnay grapes grown in Slovenia’s Gornja Radgona region picked on “moonless nights”.

Once the wine is made using night vision goggles, it is aged in black lightproof bottles in a pitch-black cellar for up to three years. For the optimum light-free experience, its maker recommends serving it in the dark.

“What makes this wine unique is its ageing process as Untouched by Light is left to age for two to three years in our cellars with the complete absence of light,” said Radgonske Gorice’s managing director, Borut Cvetkovič.

Grapes that go into the fizz are picked on “moonless nights” by people in night vision goggles

“We use night vison glasses during harvest, bottle rotation and packaging. Once out of the cave, the wine is protected in black lightproof bottles packed in a vacuum-sealed bag blocking any additional light or air contact. I would strongly recommend that you taste this wine in pitch darkness,” he added.

Untouched by Light won’t go on sale until next year, although the winery has started taking pre-orders for the fizz. Lightstrike is a problem that can blight sparkling wine, particularly those housed in clear bottles that are exposed to natural and artificial light.

The term describes the transformation of amino acids in the wine into unpleasant smelling compounds like Dimethyl disulphide when the liquid is exposed to UV light.

Wines affected by lightstrike tend to lose their citrus aromas and can gain unpleasant notes of cooked cabbage, garlic and wet dog. Bown glass filters 99% of damaging ultraviolet light, compared to green glass, which prevents between 50-90% of the damaging rays, depending on the shade.

In 2017 Piper-Heidsieck said that it was moving to brown glass bottles for all of its Champagnes to prevent lightstrike in the wines, while back in 2010, Louis Roederer released its first Champagnes in brown bottles. Radgonske Gorice has been producing sparkling wines for 166 years.

Share42
Tweet
Pin1
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Trade Sales Executive

Yapp Brothers
London, UK

Stock and Shipping Analyst

Les Caves de Pyrène
Guildford, UK

Retail Assistant

Les Caves de Pyrène
Guildford, UK

Sales Manager

Gulf Brands International
Bahrain

Spirits Buyer

Enotria&Coe
London, UK

Buying Coordinator

Bancroft Wines Ltd
London, United Kingdom

Business Development Manager

Anno Distillers Ltd
Kent, UK

Senior Account Manager

Roberson Wine
London, UK

Events & Admin Assistant

The Drinks Business
London SE1, UK

more jobs

International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show

San Francisco,USA
23rd Jul 2019

The Wine Show Chelsea 2019

London,United Kingdom
18th Oct 2019

World Bulk Wine Exhibition

Amsterdam,Netherlands
2nd Dec 2019
Click to view more

Rioja Masters 2019

Deadline : 1st August 2019

The Global Cider Masters 2019

Deadline : 7th August 2019

Click to view more

The Global Organic Masters 2019

View Results

Cabernet Sauvignon Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more