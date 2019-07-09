UK’s top five wine brands in retail revealed

9th July, 2019
by
James Lawrence
Casillero del Diablo has become one of the top-selling wine brands in UK retail, overtaking competitor Blossom Hill, according to recent Nielsen data.
The analyst’s latest results show that total sales of Casillero del Diablo in the off-trade reached £139.9 million in value (12 months to 15 June 2019). This represents an increase of 11.6%, suggesting that the (overall) premiumisation trend has not bypassed Chilean wine.
Meanwhile, sales of Blossom Hill fell by -8.8% in value during the same period.
As a result, the iconic Chilean label can now lay claim to being one of the UK’s best-selling wines, joining a list dominated by 3 major Australian brands, and one Californian.
According to Nielsen, the best-selling wine brand in UK retail is Hardys, which is owned by the Carlyle Group. Chomping at their heels is Barefoot Wine – the brand was founded in 1986 by Michael Houlihan and Bonnie Harvey. It was subsequently purchased by Ernest & Julio Gallo Winery in 2005.
However, the antipodeans are not to be outclassed. Occupying third and fourth positions in the Nielsen list is Australian powerhouse brands McGuigan and Yellowtail respectively.
The promotion of Casillero del Diablo to the Nielsen list marks the first time a Chilean brand has occupied a spot in the Top 5.
Owned by Concha y Toro, Casillero del Diablo’s Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon is the UK’s top-selling brand of that varietal.
Total Concha y Toro UK sales rose 13.2% in value over the same 52 week period leading to June 2019.
In addition, Casillero del Diablo boasts the highest average bottle price (£6.51 per 75cl) of any of the Top 5 wine brands.
Commenting on the promotion, Concha y Toro UK Commercial Director Clare Griffiths said: “This is a landmark achievement for our leading brand.
“Thanks to continued strong investment in Casillero, with our partnership with Sky Cinema now in its fifth year, and an unstinting dedication to wine quality, more wine shoppers than ever are enjoying ‘the wine from the Devil’s cellar’. It’s especially pleasing to see our premium tiers adding value to the category.”
The top five wine brands in the UK off-trade this year are:
- Hardys
- Barefoot
- McGuigan
- Yellowtail
- Casillero del Diablo