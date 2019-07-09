One third of drinkers don’t know you can chill red wine

One in three drinkers in the UK don’t know that some red wines are best served chilled, according to new research.

 

According to a survey of more than 1000 British drinkers commissioned by Cono Sur, popular opinion suggests red wine should always be served at room temperature, despite the case made by many in the industry that certain varieties – such as Pinot Noir – are better when drunk lightly chilled, particularly during the summer months.

Of those surveyed, more than a third (36%) said they believed it is ‘completely wrong’ to drink refrigerated red wine, while just 8% will pour a glass or two of red during the summer months – instead turning to white or rosé.

This is despite the fact that half of those surveyed actually prefer red.

Almost half said they have never tried red wine chilled, while 29% think doing so would be against wine etiquette.

Although 46% admit they find the do’s and don’ts surrounding the tipple to be confusing.

The study, which was carried out through OnePoll, also found that more than half (57%) of those who have tried a chilled red found it refreshing.

Interestingly, Pinot Noir was only the 3rd most popular red grape variety that drinkers had tried chilled, with a little over a quarter (23%) of those surveyed saying they’d served it after a stint in the fridge. Many more had done so with Merlot, with more than 30% saying they’ve enjoyed the wine cold, meanwhile Shiraz came 2nd with 25% of the population saying they’d cooled theirs.

Master of Wine Alistair Cooper said: “Enjoying certain red wines chilled shouldn’t seem like a strange idea.

“If you think of the fruit characters you often encounter with lighter, fruitier styles of red wines, like Pinot Noir – strawberries, raspberries and cherries.

“They are all fruits that you’d enjoy on a summer’s day straight out of the fridge and the same goes for the wine.

“Chilling the wine down really helps those fabulous fruit character to sing and shine.”

One Response to “One third of drinkers don’t know you can chill red wine”

  1. Jean Bourjade says:
    July 10, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Beaujolais with its emblematic gamay grape variety has for many years promoted the fact that it is better served slightly chilled, more specifically during the summer months. There is still work to be done, especially in the on trade, to explain the benefits of doing so.

    Reply

