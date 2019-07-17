Italy named the world’s best wine country
17th July, 2019
by
Lucy Shaw
Italy has been ranked as the best country in the world for wine lovers, beating France and Spain in a survey conducted by Lastminute.com.
As reported by The Local, the survey compared 30 different wine producing nations to see how they stacked up when it comes to the quality of its wine output, wine tastings, vineyard visits, and the cost of travel and accommodation.
Italy emerged victorious due to the abundance of wine tasting experiences on offer throughout its 21 wine regions running from the top to the bottom of its boot.
France came second, Spain third and South Africa fourth, while Australia was considerably down the list in 15th place and the US way down at number 27. The UK, which is fast making a name for itself for the quality of its sparkling wines, came in 30th place on the list.
Italy pipped France to the post due to its higher number of consumer wine experiences and having a larger number of wineries open to the public.
The average price of Italian wine is also lower than its French neighbour, costing €4.77 a bottle on average, compared to €5.73 in France. According to Wine-Searcher’s ranking of the 50 most expensive wines in the world, 38 of the top 50 are from France.