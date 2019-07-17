Italy named the world’s best wine country

Italy has been ranked as the best country in the world for wine lovers, beating France and Spain in a survey conducted by Lastminute.com.

As reported by The Local, the survey compared 30 different wine producing nations to see how they stacked up when it comes to the quality of its wine output, wine tastings, vineyard visits, and the cost of travel and accommodation.

Italy emerged victorious due to the abundance of wine tasting experiences on offer throughout its 21 wine regions running from the top to the bottom of its boot.

France came second, Spain third and South Africa fourth, while Australia was considerably down the list in 15th place and the US way down at number 27. The UK, which is fast making a name for itself for the quality of its sparkling wines, came in 30th place on the list.

Italy pipped France to the post due to its higher number of consumer wine experiences and having a larger number of wineries open to the public.

The average price of Italian wine is also lower than its French neighbour, costing €4.77 a bottle on average, compared to €5.73 in France. According to Wine-Searcher’s ranking of the 50 most expensive wines in the world, 38 of the top 50 are from France.

2 Responses to “Italy named the world’s best wine country”

  1. Keith Grainger says:
    July 17, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    And in other news McDonald’s has been named the World’s Best Restaurant.

    Reply
  2. Charles Crawfurd says:
    July 17, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Another of these pointless ‘accolades’ that get promulgated by the pontificators! Of course Italy has loads of good wines across the price and varietal spectrum but the same could be said about just about any significant wine producing country. The criteria by which this decision was reached are not shared, nor who felt in a position to make this momentous (and fatuous) judgement. Best confined to the bin!

    Reply

