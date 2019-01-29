Oddbins prepares to appoint administrators

The owner of UK off-licence chain Oddbins has filed a notice of its intention to appoint administrators, blaming the “deterioration of the high street” and Brexit uncertainty for the situation.

Oddbins owner European Food Brokers (EFB) has filled notice to appoint Duff & Phelps as its administrators, according to reports by Sky News.

A spokesperson later confirmed that that the notice had been served in relation to EFB subsidiary companies including Wine Cellar Trading Limited, Whittals Wine Merchants (which bought Oddbins in 2011) and EFB Retail Limited.

The spokesperson added: “The deterioration of the high street, combined with the continuing economic uncertainty surrounding the withdrawal of the UK from the EU, has resulted in an unsustainable, tough physical retail market.

“We will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern while options are assessed for the business, including a possible sale. All businesses continue to trade until further notice.”

“European Food Brokers Limited and its additional businesses continue to trade and are not part of this announcement”.

In an email to staff at the EFB Group which was seen by the Guardian, the retail group warned of job cuts as it considered its future options following an “extremely tough” Christmas.

It added that the group’s retail businesses “cannot continue in their current form” and as a result, may have to be sold.

EFB also stated that it had been adversely affected by currency fluctuations and had experienced a 17.8% rent rise on average at its sites. This had put “a significant strain on the cash flow of the business”.

The email read:  “The past couple of months have been extremely tough trading-wise and, like the rest of the high street in the UK, the important Christmas period was difficult for us.

“At this stage, all businesses should continue to trade until further notice. However, we owe it to you as our loyal employees to be honest and say to you that it is highly likely that, devastatingly, there will be job losses in the near future.”

EFB employs around 539 members of staff and has over 100 sites.

Oddbins itself has around 45 UK stores. This is now the second time that the off-licence chain has found itself at the mercy of a prospective buyer.

In April 2011, it was placed in administration after it racked up considerable debt, the largest amount (£8.6 million) being owed to HMRC. In the same month, Whittalls Wine Merchants, a subsidiary of EFB Retail, reached an agreement to purchase 37 Oddbins stores, saving more than 200 jobs in the process.

Before Oddbins, First Quench Retailing, the owner of Thresher’s, collapsed in 2009, while the Unwins chain went bust in 2005. Fast-forward from 2011, Waverley TBS collapsed in 2012 while wholesaler Conviviality fell apart last year, with its subsidiary businesses divided between the C&C Group and Bestway.

Share17K
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

3 Responses to “Oddbins prepares to appoint administrators”

  1. Mike Hall says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    It appears that retail chains just don’t work these days, keep it small I say

    Reply
  2. PETER says:
    January 29, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Brexit!!!! Brexit?????? Why not blame the sugar plum fairy or the after shock of the Vietnam war?? Talk about a lame excuse. The fact is that all high street retailing is in crisis due to the rise of online shopping. Furthermore as high street wine stores cannot offer parking, so that shoppers have to lug around heavy bottles, it has become a completely outmoded way of buying wine. Add to that increasing high street rents, price competition from the grocers and wine warehouses and it is amazing that Oddbins has survived for so long. Finally alcohol consumption is declining as consumers have moderated their drinking habits.
    Please do not blame the “catch all” Brexit. It is reminiscent of Ben Elton who used to blame everything on Margaret Thatcher or Jeremy Corbyn who blames everything on capitalism. It’s just too easy but it’s nonsense!

    Reply
  3. Nick says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    well said Peter ! Common sense …online shopping will kill everything eventually, even Boots etc

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Sales Account Manager

Berkmann Wine Cellars
Hampshire, UK

Wine and Spirit Educator

Berkmann Wine Cellars
London, UK

Qualifications Assistant

Wine and Spirits Education Trust
London, UK

Events Manager

Wine and Spirits Education Trust
London, UK

Sales - Global Wine Competitions

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Business Development Manager

Pol Roger Portfolio
London, UK

Business Development Executive – Spirits

Pol Roger Portfolio
London, UK

London Account Manager

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

Sales Advisor

The Whisky Exchange
London, UK

Trading Administrative Assistant

Vin-Exchange Ltd
London, UK

more jobs

Pink Rosé Festival

Cannes,France
7th Feb 2019

Wine Paris

Paris,France
11th Feb 2019

Climate Change Leadership - Solutions For The Wine Industry

Porto,Portugal
5th Mar 2019
Click to view more

The Global Fortified Masters 2018

Deadline : 22nd February 2019

The Global Pinot Noir Masters 2019

Deadline : 1st March 2019

Click to view more

Rioja Masters 2018

View Results

The Global Beer Competition

View Results
Click to view more