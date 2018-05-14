The Flying Winemaker acquires Gladstone Vineyard in NZ

Eddie McDougall, founder of The Flying Winemaker, and Odyssey Capital Group, have purchased a majority stake in Wairarapa-based winery Gladstone Vineyard for an undisclosed sum, the company has announced.

Gladstone winery in Gladstone, about an hour’s drive from Wellington, capital of New Zealand

Gladstone, a small family-run winery, makes a range of wines from Pinot Gris to Riesling, but is best known for its Pinot Noir. The purchase was announced after the winery put up an advert last year that it intended to sell, in a deal that included 13 hectares of vineyards, winemaking facilities, cafe, cellar door and accommodation facilities. 

The asking price as stated on the ad was NZ$3.3 million (US$2.3 million) plus wine stock, although the total sum paid was not specified.

After the purchase is finalised, which is still subject to New Zealand Overseas Investment Office approval, the new owners are looking to crank up wine production and realign the brands using McDougall’s established partner network and focus mainly on the Asia Pacific region.

Christine Kernohan, the current proprietor of Gladstone Vineyard, will stay on as general manager and chief winemaker, along with key Gladstone staff, in conjunction with The Flying Winemaker.

McDougall commented: “It has been a long and detailed process when it came to selecting the right vineyard and region in New Zealand that I felt was going to offer wine drinkers the next big thing. It was important to me that we become custodians of an existing vineyard that showed great promise if it could utilise our winemaking expertise and branded ecosystem.

“I recognise world-class winemaking businesses are not built in a day and having the chance to take over Gladstone Vineyard with more than 30 years on the books makes this a very special opportunity. My team and I are incredibly excited to become the new custodians of the vineyard as we continue to build on the foundations laid by the Kernohan family and their team.”

“Having expanded our vineyards from an annual production of 1,000 cases to around 10,000 cases in the past 20 years, we are pleased that Odyssey and The Flying Winemaker see the huge potential of Gladstone Vineyard wines on the world stage,” said Kernohan.

Odyssey Capital Group is Asia’s leading independent alternative asset manager that provides differentiated and bespoke investment solutions across multiple assets classes, one of which is attractive alcohol opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The acquisition of Gladstone Vineyard further adds to Odyssey’s vineyard and alcohol portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region and demonstrates our commitment to the industry and the region,” said Daniel Vovil of Odyssey.

Share
Share
Pin
+1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Customer Services

Felix Solis Avantis UK Ltd
Canterbury, UK

Customer Services Administrator - On Trade

Speciality Drinks
Park Royal, London, UK

International Sales Manager

Elixir Distillers
London, UK

Business Development Manager

Ellis Wines
Central London

Assistant Buyer

Liberty Wines
London, UK

Partner Development Manager

Maverick Drinks
Tunbridge Wells, UK

Partner Manager - Wholesale

Maverick Drinks
Tunbridge Wells, UK

(Junior) Account Executive

Phipps Relations
London, UK

PR & Events Manager

Phipps Relations
London, UK

Wine Logistics Coordinator

Jamessuckling.com
Hong Kong

more jobs

Spirits & More

Rome,Italy
19th May 2018

db Awards 2018

London,UK
22nd May 2018

The City Wine & Spirits Show

London,United Kingdom
12th Oct 2018
Click to view more

The Global Malbec Masters 2017

the drinks business is proud to announce the inaugural Global Malbec Masters 2017

The Global Sparkling Masters 2017

the drinks business is thrilled to announce the launch of The Global Sparkling Masters.
Click to view more