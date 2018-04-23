Treasury Wine Estates appoints new CMO

Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has appointed a new global chief marketing officer following the departure of its former CMO Simon Marton, who has stepped down from the role after more than 20 years with the company.

Michelle Terry

Marton’s role has been filled by Treasury’s former marketing chief for the Americas, Michelle Terry, who joined TWE in 2008 and has since held a range of regional and global brand roles within the company.

“Michelle has led marketing across every geography of the TWE business, including the Asia and Americas regions,” said TWE on her appointment. “She brings a wealth of international strategic and brand building experience, along with strong leadership capability.

She also brings with her more than 20 years’ experience in marketing for consumer goods, retail and professional services, working for blue chip organisations including Marks & Spencer, Accenture and Ernst & Young prior to joining the wine business.

In addition, TWE has promoted Angus Lilley to deputy CMO, who will oversee markets in Australia and New Zealand, South-East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Lilley joined TWE in 2013 and previous held local and global brand and marketing positions across the Penfold’s brand.

