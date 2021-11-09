Provence Wine Council launches a digital business matchmaking platform in Asia Pacific

News

By Alice Liang

In order to help Asian importers reach out to Provence wineries, the Provence Wine Council (CIVP) created Provence Wine Connect, a digital business matchmaking platform dedicated to the region’s wines and winemakers. The platform is available for Hong Kong and all Asia Pacific.

Since travel restriction is still in place in a lot of Asian countries, Provence Wine Connect is designed for wine businesses and wine professionals from Asia Pacific, allowing importers and distributors to contact the winemakers of Provence for free.

Right now, the platform has already attracted 100 active producers and merchants, who are ready to meet potential buyers.

The platform allows users to access the winery profiles and initiate a brief meeting, before carrying on to the opportunities for tastings, market entry and supply chains. CIVP describes the platform as an “efficient tool as it is equipped with advanced search facilities and an easy-to-use directory which enables buyers to locate the right products they need.

The platform is geared up with different functions, such as private messages, to facilitate communications between members. Live discussion groups are set up to invite members to exchange viewpoints on wines of Provence, the market and sales opportunities. A calendar tool is also available to showcase live and virtual Provence wine events, for example trade tastings, discovery sessions and key announcements, around the world relating to Provence wines. The platform also shares updated news on food pairings, wine style and trends in the region regularly.

According to CIVP, Hong Kong is one of their key markets, as such it is also one of the targeted destinations to roll out the platform.

Wines of Provence are becoming increasingly popular in Hong Kong since the exports grew steadily over the last 10 years. There is a staggering 10 fold increase both in volume and in value in Hong Kong, benefitting mostly to Vins de Provence rosés which represent 86% of the imports. Despite the pandemic, the region has become more active in the market in recent years.

This summer, CIVP debuted a successful promotion named “Voyage to Provence”, an O2O campaign inviting Hong Kong consumers to experience Provence by tasting the region’s rosé wines.

With more than 10 partners, over 50 sales points and e-commerce websites, the city-wide campaign offered discounts and gifts upon purchase to attract more wine lovers to try rosé from Provence. The campaign also partnered with media and influencers to promote Provence wines and raise brand awareness to illustrate how the rosés can fit into Hong Kong’s art of living and gastronomy.

To kick start your access to the most extensive Provence wine database and get in touch with the local wineries, you can simply register on www.provence-wine-connect.com.