PLD Paris line-up highlights disruptive packaging designs, and issues of sustainability

News

By Arabella Mileham

PLD Paris – the trade show that specialising in the packaging of premium and luxury drinks – has unveiled its line-up for its first physical event, having been postponed from June 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Packaging of Premium & Luxury Drinks Show, which is organised by Easyfairs, is being held at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on 19 and 20 January next year, alongside the Aerosol & Dispensing Forum (ADF) and the Packaging of Perfume, Cosmetics & Design (PCD).

During the two days, more than 1,600 brands will converge at the exhibition center, including visitors from companies including Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Absolut, Bacardi, Jägermeister, Moët Hennessy, Martini, Rémy Cointreau, Edrington, The Coca Cola Company and La Martiniquaise.

The show promises visitors the chance to discover new materials and formats, learn the latest thinking on packaging design and sustainability, and meet suppliers and partners who can bring the projects to life. This includes more than 150 suppliers who are exhibiting the lastest packaging technologies and materials, from suppliers of glass packaging to 3D printing, bottles, caps, and label materials.

Exhibitors who will be at the show include Fedrigoni, DS Smith Consumer, Stoelzle, Bruni Glass, Piramal Glass, Autajon, Van Genechten Packaging, BillerudKorsnas, Holmen Iggesund, Applic’tain, Estal, Gerresheimer, Aptar, and Virojonglor.

In addition to meeting suppliers, the show gives visitors the opportunity to listen to top designers, brands and innovators discussing disruptive designs, the key trends and challenges through its programe of talks. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the show includes a rostrum of more than 30 talks and workshops from industry experts covering topics from how to design for digital-native consumers to sustainability, personalisation and premiumisation.

Talks include: the materials of the future, and how they will help producers become more sustainable, with The (RE)SET Company; the new role of design agencies in creating an exceptional object; how to adapt and improve remote production validations in a world of health-related travel restrictions; decoration finishing and sublimation solutions for the luxury industry; regulation and future challenges for the industry; and a panel discussion on how to make a wine and spirits offer desirable in e-commerce with speakers from SOWine, V&S News and Science Po,

Speakers come from a range of well-known companies, including Havana Club, Pernod Ricard, ColorGrail, ESIReims, and Planet Design Paris.

The PLD Awards will also be awarded at the show, rewarding the best packaging innovations and launches in the past year – the first time the event has been held in-person.

Other additions to the 2022 show include a new gallery dedicated to the awards, and improved networking areas including a VIP lounge, cocktail bar and Champagne bar.