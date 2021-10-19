VSPT Wine Group signs IDFG partnership to distribute wines in the East

News

By Jessica Mason

VSPT Wine Group has signed a deal with Intercontinental Duty Free Group to broaden the reach of its wine brands to consumers in the East.

The partnership, which is set to bring two of the global wine producer’s brands to eastern travel retail markets, has been heralded as “great news” by the team at Intercontinental Duty Free Group (IDFG) who will take on the distribution from drinks giant Pernod Ricard.

Speaking exclusively to db, IDFG global director – diplomatic, military & duty free Ron Oldenburg said: “We would like to share some great news regarding the distribution of VSPT Wine Group’s San Pedro and Graffigna brands in the Middle Eastern and African markets,” revealing that “VSPT has chosen IDFG to be responsible for the travel retail business in these markets.”

Oldenburg added: “We are convinced this strategic partnership will be excellent news for the positioning of both brands in the Middle East and Africa.”