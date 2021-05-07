This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Global conference on packaging and design for the wine and spirits industry launches soon
The global conference on packaging and design for the wine and spirits industry will take place from June 8 to 11, with leading companies and speakers of the wine and spirits industry coming together at the free event.
“The WSVF 2.0 introduces a renewed platform dedicated to networking, so that you can participate and enjoy of the whole value chain of the industry. Four days full of webinars, conferences, trainings, debate panels and interviews to the people who better know about the latest products, technologies, labels, businesses and trends of the sector,” reads a release on the event.
This year’s edition promises to “go deeper into topics such as the future of the packaging industry, consumer demands, post-Covid market, positive impact brands, losses for non-quality processes and the technology that comes to support the growth of the industry.”
