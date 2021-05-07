Global conference on packaging and design for the wine and spirits industry launches soon

News

By Christian Smith

The global conference on packaging and design for the wine and spirits industry will take place from June 8 to 11, with leading companies and speakers of the wine and spirits industry coming together at the free event.

“The WSVF 2.0 introduces a renewed platform dedicated to networking, so that you can participate and enjoy of the whole value chain of the industry. Four days full of webinars, conferences, trainings, debate panels and interviews to the people who better know about the latest products, technologies, labels, businesses and trends of the sector,” reads a release on the event.

This year’s edition promises to “go deeper into topics such as the future of the packaging industry, consumer demands, post-Covid market, positive impact brands, losses for non-quality processes and the technology that comes to support the growth of the industry.”

You can register for free by clicking here.