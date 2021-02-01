California Wine Institute launches Golden State of Mind campaign

1st February, 2021
by
Phoebe French
The Wine Institute’s California wine export programme has unveiled a new brand campaign which is part of its goal to reach export sales of US wine worth US$2.5 billion in 10 years.
Called Golden State of Mind, the campaign will showcase California’s efforts in sustainable vine growing, innovation and winemaking advancements.
The first phase, due to be rolled out in spring 2021, will focus on digital advertising and consumer-focused promotions, starting with the introduction of a new look and logo.
Built on the pillars of optimism, innovation and advancements in winemaking, the campaign will also promote a calendar of online events, such as virtual winery tours for the trade and education webinars, as well as a new wine education course with a four-tier certification programme.
Seeking to expand its audience in both new and emerging markets, the California Wine Insitute is launching its new campaign in markets including Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Sweden, and the United Kingdom as well as Australia, France, Israel, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and other Eastern European markets.
California Wine Institute’s vice president of international marketing, Honore Comfort, commented: “The crises of 2020, felt both locally and globally, have underscored the importance of our enduring relationships with supporters of California wine around the world.
“We have an opportunity to forge a new path, to share California’s unique attributes, so that we continue to grow and evolve in the minds and glasses of our global audience and build a more robust sales channel for our wineries.”
The Wine Institute launched its 2030 Plan last year, a 10-year strategy to increase US wine exports, 95% of which are sourced from California, to over $2.5 billion. The strategy aims to increase sales in current markets, launch activity in new markets, and encourage more wineries in California to sell internationally.
Golden State of Mind hopes to build on the institute’s virtual Behind the Wines series, launched last year and featuring Elaine Chukan Brown. The institute said “the rapid growth of virtual programming in the spring of 2020 proved to be an effective test for the new business strategy and demonstrated how California wines could reach new customers and drive sales through digital communications”.
The campaign aims to shine a spotlight on California values, showcase the state’s family-owned wine producers, next-generation winemakers and growers and also highlight its commitment to sustainability, diversity and inclusion.
Joe Lange of LangeTwins Family Winery based in Lodi added: “We have faced significant obstacles in recent months, from wildfires in California to the global pandemic. This campaign offers a path to revitalise the industry and kick start the road to recovery at home and abroad. It will provide engagement for California wines while we plan for the day when we can once again invite international trade and media to the Golden State’s wine country.”
More information about the campaign can be found on the Discover California Wines website.