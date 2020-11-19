Welsh vineyard up for sale for £825,000

19th November, 2020
by
Phoebe French
Cwm Deri Vineyard in Pembrokeshire, which produces around 30,000 bottles of wine a year, has been put on the market for a guide price of £825,000.
Image: Country Living Group
Listed through the Country Living Group, the sale also includes a total of 25 acres of land, the winery and bottling room, a detached three-bedroom bungalow, restaurant and coffee shop and holiday let outbuildings and caravans.
The vineyard itself is planted with 3,000 vines with varieties including Madeleine Angevine, Seyval Blanc, Rondo and Triomph d’Alsace.
Its wines are made on site in a warehouse which houses both the winery and bottling room. Cwm Deri’s cellar door operation, which includes a 60-cover restaurant and coffee shop with an outdoor terrace area, is also included in the deal.
Image: Country Living Group
Planted in late 1990 and early 1991, the vineyard has views over the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. Its current owners have managed the business since 2004.
As well as a vineyard, Cwm Deri also boasts a greenhouse, two polytunnels and orchard and vegetable plots. Its products, which include wines, liqueurs and meads, are sold at its shop and at markets and food festivals throughout Wales.
The agents state that the current commercial and personal fixtures and fittings, as well as the stock, intellectual property, websites and trading name is not included in the sale price, however the owners would welcome separate offers from buyers willing to take the business on as a going concern.
