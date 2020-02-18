Hemp-infused wine producer stops trading due to regulations

18th February, 2020
by
Phoebe French
Sovereign Vines, billed as “America’s first hemp-infused wine producer”, has ceased trading after coming up against opposition from federal authorities.
The wine brand, which sources grapes from New York state and California, said that it was shutting down its business, but that it would continue to fight federal regulations through its sister company, CSG Hemp.
Sovereign Vines was first launched as Hemp Wine America in 1997 but after some success was later shut down by the federal government. However in 2017, Kaelan Castetter, the son of Hemp Wine America founder Jim, re-launched the brand as Sovereign Vines.
Now, as reported by upstatenewyork.com, it has gone the same way as its predecessor.
In a statement published on social media, the brand wrote: “Unfortunately, this is the end of our journey – for now. While we were able to count on the support of New York state to receive the only wine approval in liquor authority history, the federal government has interceded.
“Last year, the TTB audited us. All of our records and licenses were in order but they ruled that our state label permit was not valid in their eyes. NYS stood behind us as we appealed but have found that the FDA does not intend to allow any sort of hemp extracts in beverages, regardless of the fact our wine has not cannabinoids. Because of this, we have decided to close our business.
“This does not mean that we are going away. Our sister company, CSG Hemp will continue fighting at the federal level. When the regulations allow, we will be back!”
Sovereign Vines sourced its hemp from its sister company, which grows the crop at six family farms across New York state. The wines in its portfolio include a white made from Cayuga; a Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Zinfandel blend; two rosés; and a Cabernet Franc.
Hemp is a strain of cannabis sativa which does not contain the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD or cannabidiol is derived from hemp.