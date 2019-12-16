Wines from Spain tasting returns to Sky Garden
16th December, 2019
by
Lucy Shaw
The 31st annual Wines from Spain tasting will return to London’s Sky Garden on 31 March 2020 with two tasting events aimed at trade and consumer audiences.
At the tasting 61 leading importers and exporters willpresent their Spanish wine portfolios to the British trade and press, including a selection of the latest vintages and releases available to the UK market.
An extensive line-up of DOs from Spain’s classic and emerging regions will be available to taste, and exporters seeking distribution will showcase their wines to attendees in search of new producers.
At the tasting, all wine styles will be on pour, from sprightly whites and racy reds to Cavas and Sherries. The tasting will shine a light on Spain’s myriad of native grapes, including rising star Bobal, which db profiled in our current Spain supplement.
“We are looking forward to showcasing the extraordinary breadth and depth of Spain’s wine offering and to sharing the energy and passion of our winemakers with trade visitors and consumers,” said Fernando Muñoz, director of Wines from Spain.
“The Spanish wine category continues to go from strength to strength, showing innovation and leadership in key areas such as organic wine.
“Our annual tasting is a great opportunity for all to discover new wines, keep up with new trends and talk to the people behind the labels,” he added.
Focusing on Spanish wine, food and culture, the consumer tasting will take place in the evening and will be hosted in partnership with the Three Wine Men.
An in-depth look at the latest developments in Spanish wine can be found in db’s annual Spain report, which will be free to pick up at the tasting.