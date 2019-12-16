Wines from Spain tasting returns to Sky Garden

The 31st annual Wines from Spain tasting will return to London’s Sky Garden on 31 March 2020 with two tasting events aimed at trade and consumer audiences.

At the tasting 61 leading importers and exporters willpresent their Spanish wine portfolios to the British trade and press, including a selection of the latest vintages and releases available to the UK market.

An extensive line-up of DOs from Spain’s classic and emerging regions will be available to taste, and exporters seeking distribution will showcase their wines to attendees in search of new producers.

At the tasting, all wine styles will be on pour, from sprightly whites and racy reds to Cavas and Sherries. The tasting will shine a light on Spain’s myriad of native grapes, including rising star Bobal, which db profiled in our current Spain supplement.

“We are looking forward to showcasing the extraordinary breadth and depth of Spain’s wine offering and to sharing the energy and passion of our winemakers with trade visitors and consumers,” said Fernando Muñoz, director of Wines from Spain.

“The Spanish wine category continues to go from strength to strength, showing innovation and leadership in key areas such as organic wine.

“Our annual tasting is a great opportunity for all to discover new wines, keep up with new trends and talk to the people behind the labels,” he added.

Focusing on Spanish wine, food and culture, the consumer tasting will take place in the evening and will be hosted in partnership with the Three Wine Men.

An in-depth look at the latest developments in Spanish wine can be found in db’s annual Spain report, which will be free to pick up at the tasting.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Business Development Manager

EWGA Ltd
Gloucestershire, UK

On-Trade Account Manager

Small Beer Brew Co
London, UK

Assistant Manager

Jeroboams Wine Merchants
London, UK

On-Trade Sales Support

Boutinot Wines
London, UK

London Sales Executive

Hatch Mansfield
London, UK

Brand Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, Berkshire

Marketing Manager

The Whisky Exchange
Whitby Avenue, Park Royal, London NW10 7SF

Social Media and Events Executive

Enotria Winecellars Ltd
London, United Kingdom

Content and Copywriting Executive

Enotria Winecellars Ltd
London, United Kingdom

more jobs

Millésime Bio 2020

Montpellier,France
27th Jan 2020

Maisons Marques et Domaines Annual Tasting

London,United Kingdom
29th Jan 2020

Wine Paris 2020

Paris,France
10th Feb 2020
Click to view more

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 20th December 2019

The Global Pinot Noir Masters 2020

Deadline : 31st January 2020

Click to view more

The Global Grenache Masters 2019

View Results

Champagne Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more

Subscribe today to get each issue of The Drinks Business as soon as it's published, plus all the latest breaking news and access to our library of back issues.

Subscribe Today!

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest news about the international spirits industry every weekday lunchtime (GMT)