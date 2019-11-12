Yealands appoints new CEO
12th November, 2019
by
Rupert Millar
Yealands Wine Group in New Zealand has appointed Tiffani Graydon as its new CEO.
An industry veteran of 25 years and previously held the post of general manager sales and marketing at Yealands, Graydon will be charged with refining the company’s business strategy, centred around its commitment to sustainability.
Graydon commented: “After rapid expansion over the last decade, Yealands Wine Group is now ready to enter the next phase of business growth. The future is very bright, and one I’m excited to lead the team through as we focus on building brand equity globally and here in New Zealand; alongside cementing our position in sustainable wine making.
“What sets the Yealands’ story apart from many others in the New Zealand wine industry, and part of what drew me back to the company, is the opportunity we have to take a genuine leadership role in sustainable winemaking. It’s a value held strongly by our people but is also something which is driving consumers’ decision- making in their brand choices.”