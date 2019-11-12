Yealands appoints new CEO

Yealands Wine Group in New Zealand has appointed Tiffani Graydon as its new CEO.

An industry veteran of 25 years and previously held the post of general manager sales and marketing at Yealands, Graydon will be charged with refining the company’s business strategy, centred around its commitment to sustainability.

Graydon commented: “After rapid expansion over the last decade, Yealands Wine Group is now ready to enter the next phase of business growth. The future is very bright, and one I’m excited to lead the team through as we focus on building brand equity globally and here in New Zealand; alongside cementing our position in sustainable wine making.

“What sets the Yealands’ story apart from many others in the New Zealand wine industry, and part of what drew me back to the company, is the opportunity we have to take a genuine leadership role in sustainable winemaking. It’s a value held strongly by our people but is also something which is driving consumers’ decision- making in their brand choices.”

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

Spirits Advisor

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Duty Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Assistant Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Sales - Global Wine Competitions

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Marketing Assistant

Speciality Brands
Elixir House, Whitby Avenue, Park Royal NW10 7SF

Product Data Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, UK

Events Executive

67 Pall Mall
London, UK

Events Executive

Bibendum
London, UK

Sales Manager - Zanzibar

Zanzibar MMI
Zanzibar, Tanzania

Senior Sales Executive

Hush Heath Estate
London/ Kent

more jobs

World Bulk Wine Exhibition

Amsterdam,Netherlands
2nd Dec 2019

Green Awards 2019 Ceremony

London,United Kingdom
11th Dec 2019

Prowein 2020

Düsseldorf,Germany
15th Mar 2020
Click to view more

Global Chardonnay Masters 2019

Deadline : 25th November 2019

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 2nd December 2019

Click to view more

The Global Sparkling Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Cider Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more