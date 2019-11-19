UK trader banned from selling mulled wine
19th November, 2019
by
James Lawrence
Local authorities in Wakefield have refused to grant a temporary licence to serve mulled wine at a Christmas event, putting a dampener on the festive cheer.
Businessman Glenn Davison, who runs a Christmas pop-up stall in the town of Castleford, was told that street drinkers would take advantage of the sale, potentially increasing the risk of anti social behaviour. He was planning to serve mulled wine during the annual festive lights switch-on, due to take place today (19 November).
According to the BBC, Mr Davison described the decision as “anti Christmas.”
“I don’t think street drinkers will be interested in the mulled wine I’m selling,” Mr Davison told the BBC.
“It is very weak. It’s about 2%, so you’d have to drink about six glasses to feel any effect.”
However, in a nod to the growing low and zero % ABV movement, Mr Davison said he would circumvent the ban by serving non-alcoholic mulled wine instead.
Wakefield Council is obliged to enforce the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) issued in 2017, designed to curb street drinking and loutish behaviour.
Under the terms of the order, the police are able to issue on-the-spot fines to offenders and to seize alcohol.