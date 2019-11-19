UK trader banned from selling mulled wine

Local authorities in Wakefield have refused to grant a temporary licence to serve mulled wine at a Christmas event, putting a dampener on the festive cheer.

Businessman Glenn Davison, who runs a Christmas pop-up stall in the town of Castleford, was told that street drinkers would take advantage of the sale, potentially increasing the risk of anti social behaviour. He was planning to serve mulled wine during the annual festive lights switch-on, due to take place today (19 November).

According to the BBC, Mr Davison described the decision as “anti Christmas.”

“I don’t think street drinkers will be interested in the mulled wine I’m selling,” Mr Davison told the BBC.

“It is very weak. It’s about 2%, so you’d have to drink about six glasses to feel any effect.”

However, in a nod to the growing low and zero % ABV movement, Mr Davison said he would circumvent the ban by serving non-alcoholic mulled wine instead.

Wakefield Council is obliged to enforce the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) issued in 2017, designed to curb street drinking and loutish behaviour.

Under the terms of the order, the police are able to issue on-the-spot fines to offenders and to seize alcohol.

Share8
Tweet
Pin1
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please note that comments are subject to our posting guidelines in accordance with the Defamation Act 2013. Posts containing swear words, discrimination, offensive language and libellous or defamatory comments will not be approved.

We encourage debate in the comments section and always welcome feedback, but if you spot something you don't think is right, we ask that you leave an accurate email address so we can get back to you if we need to.

Subscribe to our newsletters

London Account Manager

Speciality Drinks
London, UK

OFF TRADE SALES MANAGERS

Alliance Wine
England, UK

Spirits Advisor

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Duty Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Assistant Manager

The Whisky Exchange
London Bridge, UK

Sales - Global Wine Competitions

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Marketing Assistant

Speciality Brands
Elixir House, Whitby Avenue, Park Royal NW10 7SF

Product Data Manager

Hatch Mansfield
Ascot, UK

Events Executive

67 Pall Mall
London, UK

Events Executive

Bibendum
London, UK

more jobs

World Bulk Wine Exhibition

Amsterdam,Netherlands
2nd Dec 2019

Green Awards 2019 Ceremony

London,United Kingdom
11th Dec 2019

Wine Paris 2020

Paris,France
10th Feb 2020
Click to view more

Global Chardonnay Masters 2019

Deadline : 25th November 2019

The Global Riesling Masters 2019

Deadline : 2nd December 2019

Click to view more

Rioja Masters 2019

View Results

The Global Sparkling Masters 2019

View Results
Click to view more