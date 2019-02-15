Hamlet: The way we grow grapes today will not be acceptable in the future

15th February, 2019
by
Lucy Shaw
The days of using pesticides and herbicides in the grape growing process are numbered according to Villa Maria Estate’s viticulturist, Jonathan Hamlet.
Speaking at the second International Sauvignon Blanc Celebration in Marlborough, New Zealand, last month, Hamlet told attendees:
“The way we grow grapes today will not be acceptable in the future. We need to respect the land, learn to adapt, and stop using pesticides and herbicides. We live in a world of conscious, value driven consumers who want products that reflect their values. We need to listen to them as they hold the power.”
In order to produce quality fruit with great resilient, Hamlet stressed the need for winemakers in New Zealand to look after their land.
“We need to focus on value not volume. New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is unique and special and has put us in an enviable position in the world market but we can’t stand still, we have to be proactive in making changes.
“Marlborough is coming into a long season of redevelopment and we need to plan for the future as we’ve got 40 years of re-planting ahead of us.
“We’re far more advanced and confident now and are incorporating organic practices more successfully. Organics is profoundly simple – it’s growing without synthetic products. It can be expensive initially but is worth it in the long run,” he said.
Hamlet also spoke of the importance of finding an effective alternative to copper in tackling downy mildew.
“The use of copper among organic growers in New Zealand is extremely low. There aren’t consistently effective alternatives to copper at the moment but a lot of trials are being done,” he said.
There are currently 1,715 hectares of certified organic vineyards in New Zealand, accounting for 4.5% of total vineyard area.
Central Otago leads the way in organic viticulture with 16% of vineyards in the region certified organic. New Zealand exports NZ$46m of organic wine a year. The global market for organic produce is growing by 10% per year.