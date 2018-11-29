OIV appoints new director general
29th November, 2018
by
Arabella Mileham
The OIV has appointed Spanish wine expert Pau Roca Basco as its new director general from January next year.
Basco has been the Secretary General of the Spanish Wine Federation since 1992 and served as as chairman of the Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV) Common Market Organisation Committee and vice-president of the OIV’s Sustainable development and climate change working group.
He takes over from Jean-Marie Aurand, who has been at the helm of the international wine organisation for 5 years.
Speaking back in July in support of Basco’s candidacy, Jean-Marie Barillère, President of CEEV said the activities and recommendations of the OIV were instrumental in securing the fair and trustful development of the global wine sector, and the role of its director general was decisive.
“CEEV fully shares Pau Roca’s vision that the role of the OIV as a facilitator of international trade should be reinforced,” he added.
Secretary General of CEEV Ignacio Sánchez Recarte added that Bosco’s programme to improve the credibility and operational efficiency of the OIV was “crucial to reasserting the OIV as the main international organisation in the field of wine”.
The organisation, which will celebrate its centenary in 2024, is set to reveal a new five-year strategic plan in the New Year.