News

By db_staff

Aluminium closures for wines have continined to grow in popularity, with around one in three bottles sold with a aluminium closures, according to new data from the IWSR.

The IWSR Drinks Market Analysis found that during the last year, aluminium closures for wine had increased their global market share by 2 percentage points, up 31% in 2019 to 33% now. This was based on all closure types for still wine consumed across both the on-and off-trade, however aluminimum rose marginally more in the retail channels up from 35% to 36%, as out-of-home consumption saw a large boost on the back of the pandemic.

In Europe the share of aluminium closures for wine increased from 30% in 2019 to 32%. Countries that see a particularly high shares of wine with aluminium closures include Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, UK and the United States.

However, overall still wine consumption fell by 4,3% the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis found, despite growth in the retail sector. Meanwhile the off-trade channels saw the percentage of wine consumed being packaged with aluminium screwcaps grew almost 4% during the pandemic, stats from Euromonitor International found. As a result, screwcap’s share of the market increased from 34% to 35% in this category.

Italy, UK and Russia, Germany were some of the few European countries which saw higher wine consumption in 2020.

Anja Holthoff-Schlegel, representative of the Aluminium Closures Group said that the continued progress of aluminium closures across all markets was very pleasing, particularly at a time when markets had been so disrupted.

“Obviously the move to home consumption, with more retail purchases, has had a positive impact on aluminium closures, as these wines are predominantly closed with screwcaps,” she said. “But we see steady progress, too, across the more traditional landscape, as both winegrowers and consumers learn about the advantages of aluminium closures in terms of convenience, safety and sustainability.”

Athough still wine consumption has decreased in the last year by 10% to 19 billion litres (the equalivalent of 25.3 billion) more than 85% continued to be packed in bottles, either glass and plastic, with the remainder made up of liquid cartons and bag-in-box.