French company stopped from selling ‘Nosecco’ non-alcoholic fizz

25th June, 2020
by
Edith Hancock
The Prosecco Consortium in Italy has blocked a French wine company from trademarking the name ‘Nosecco’ for its non-alcoholic sparkling fizz.
In an effort to cash in on the UK’s love of affordable sparkling wine, and the rise of low alcohol drinks, Les Grands Chais de France, one of France’s leading privately-owned wine businesses, launched a product called ‘Nosecco’ at the London Wine Fair in May 2017. It was then listed by a number of retailers including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Co-Op and Amazon.
But it wasn’t long before Prosecco producers took issue.
The Prosecco DOC Consortium objected to the trademark in October 2018, leading to the UK’s Intellectual Property Office to reject an application to register the trademark ‘Nosecco’ on the grounds it is misleading and too closely associated with the Italian sparkler.
Les Grands Chais de France said the name wasn’t meant to rival Prosecco in the UK. The company argued the name is actually derived from the Italian word “secco”, which means “dry”, and also to highlight the fizz’s lack of alcohol.
GCF appealed the IPO’s decision, which brought the case to the High Court this week (24 June). The Consortium came out victorious, preventing GCF from using the trademark.
Justice Nugee told the court there was no need for the tribunal to have the similarity between Nosecco and Prosecco explained to them. Several social media posts were cited that demonstrated consumers were already making the link themselves.
When it launched in 2018, Asda wine buyer April Rogers said: “With Nosecco launching in-time for summer, we hope we can provide customers with a zesty, tasty tipple that means nobody left out of toasts.”
Prosecco’s heritage is fiercely protected by both producers and the Italian government. Police seized hundreds of tubes of Prosecco-flavoured Pringles from a supermarket in Veneto last October because they used the term.
Luca Zaia, the president of Veneto, even took to Facebook to praise the ICQRF for seizing the snacks and stopping parent company Kelloggs from “damaging honest producers who promote quality and territory.”
Italian authorities have also made various efforts to secure legal protection for Prosecco beyond the EU, and are currently in ongoing discussions with Australian ministers, who want to be able to export own version of the fizz in Europe.
Prosecco has a long history, according to the Consortium’s defence, being first mentioned in 1382 as produced in Prosecco, Trieste, Italy.
By 1700 wine named Prosecco was also produced in the Friuli Venezia Giulia and Veneto regions. It wasn’t until 2009 that Prosecco was recognised as a Denominazione di Origine Controllata, and since 1 August 2009 has been registered as a PDO adhering to European legislation.