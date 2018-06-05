Vinitaly appoints fresh faces to International Academy in HK

Vinitaly International Academy has appointed the Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar to run its Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) in Hong Kong, which this year will mark its 10th edition.
Sarah Heller MW
Heller MW, who became a Master of Wine in 2017 at the age of 29, and Henry Davar, the best scoring Italian wine expert in all nine past editions, will take the lead in VIA’s new educational journey.
After graduating from Yale University, Heller began her career working in the New York and Hong Kong wine trades, and also wineries in France and Italy, and is also an expert in e-commerce, wine branding, design and communication.
On her appointment, Heller said: “VIA has become the industry gold standard for Italian wine education. Being invited to help build VIA into an institution that will secure a robust future for the wines of Italy, the country where I first encountered and fell in love with wine, is both a professional and personal honour.”
Henry Davar is a wine educator and business development manager at US-based fine wine retailer Breakthru Beverage Nevada, and holds certifications from the Court of Master Sommeliers and the Wine & Spirits Education Trust.
Most recently, he achieved the Italian Wine Expert certification from VIA becoming one of eleven VIA-certified Italian Wine Experts in the world to obtain this title at first try.
Henry Davar
“I’m very excited to be a part of VIA’s growing curriculum and reach,” he said. “As the Maestro level programs roll-out throughout the world the original ambassador program will gain added depth and scope allowing for even more focused tasting opportunities and additional incoming programs for its highest level candidates.”
Heller and Davar will lead the reformatted edition of VIA in Hong Kong in November 2018, and in Verona, Italy, in April 2019.
The new appointments follow the retirement of Ian D’Agata, who has been the VIA’s scientific director and teacher for the past four years. Italian wine scientist, Professor Attilio Scienza, has also been appointed to the position of chief scientist.
Offering a complete educational pathway to teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine, Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the “gold standard” of Italian wine education.
Its main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals who, in turn, will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world.
For more information on the VIA, click here.