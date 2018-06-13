ProWine China 2018 will be the biggest ever

The sixth edition of ProWine China 2018 is expected to be “the biggest exhibition ever since its beginnings,” according to its organiser, with exhibitor and visitor numbers expected to grow by 15% and 20% respectively, compared to figures recorded last year.
Scheduled from 13 to 15 November in Shanghai, the three-day trade fair will return with dedicated and expanded country pavilions including South Africa, Australia, Chile, Portugal, Italy, Brazil, Spain, Austria and Germany to name a few in Hall W4 and W5 of Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).
With the strong international presentation and growing local interests, the organiser expects 15% increase of exhibitors for ProWine China 2018 compared to previous year.
This year, spotlight exhibitor for 2018 including Les Grands Chais de France and Union des Vignerons des Côtes du Rhône in addition to first time exhibitor, Château Miraval, invested by Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The Champagne Lounge, featuring a selection of producers from the region, also promises to be a highlight.
In terms of visitors, this year along with a stimulating series of promotions, visitors to ProWine China 2018 are expected rise by 20%, with substantial visitor number growth from all corners of China. Half of last year’s professional visitors came from outside of Shanghai. The organiser will carry on its co-operational city presentation with local partners to organise a series of tasting events and masterclasses across China.
This year’s city promotional destinations will include Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Kunming, Shenyang, Qingdao, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Beijing, Jinan, Xian, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Wuhan, Changsha, Hefei, Xiamen, Nanchang, Wulumuqi, Yinchuan, Tianjin and Shijiazhuang
In addition to establishing a premier business-promoting platform for global wines and spirits producers in China, ProWine China will also offer a varied and wide selection of supporting programmes through its extensive on-site events, concentrated masterclasses, seminars and presentations. For instance, the organiser will continue its long-term partnership with the WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust), which will host a series of multi-themed masterclass during the three-day trade fair.
Renowned Chinese wine expert and professor Li Demei will continue to preside over the industry forum at ProWine China 2018 under the theme of “Chinese Consumer Study – How to Draw Chinese Consumers’ Attention.”
Tasting areas including the Champagne Lounge, Craft Spirits and Organic Wines will also be found at the fair.
By participating in the events, visitors are expected to gain in-depth insights into the latest wine trends.
“ProWine China is the ideal setting for international exhibitors to explore the fast growing China market,” said Marius Berlemann, director of ProWein and global head of wines and spirits at Messe Düsseldorf.
”It has achieved sustainable commercial success through thoughtful market focus and superior results in the past five years, trade operators can find a wide range of options at this pure B to B platform and gain in-depth insight of the Chinese market. We would like to push this positive development in future. Our goal is that ProWine China always will be a powerful platform for the Chinese wine industry.”
ProWine China 2018 will take place on 13 -15 November 2018 (Tuesday to Thursday) in Hall W4 and W5 of SNIEC.