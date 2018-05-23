The Drinks Business Awards 2018: the winners

We are delighted to reveal the winners of 2018’s Drinks Business Awards, which were announced yesterday afternoon at a ceremony at the London Wine Fair.

Engineered to recognise and reward top performers across the international drinks industry, this year’s winners drew attention to the rising prominence of English sparkling wine brands, the strength of the fine wine and whisky sectors, and the importance of investment in staff training, market research and product development.

They also celebrated the rise of one company in particular, with The Whisky Exchange and its founder, Sukhinder Singh, featuring prominently in this, the 15th year db has held an awards ceremony at the London Wine Fair.

A full report on each winning person, brand and business will appear on thedrinksbusiness.com at a later date, complete with pictures and judges comments, while today we bring you a list of the winners in each category, beginning with our awards for the leaders in drinks design.

