Pays d’Oc wine masterclass to take place next month

Join the drinks business and Vins de Pays d’Oc for trade and consumer masterclasses featuring 28 flagship wines from Pays d’Oc, which achieved Protected Geographical Indication status in 2009.

With 58 permitted grape varieties and 120,000 hectares under vine, Pays d’Oc is France’s largest exporter of still wines by volume. Producing more wines each year than the whole of New Zealand, it exports roughly 2.3 million hectolitres to 170 countries.

While last year, sales of PGI Pays d’Oc in French multiple grocers reached 1.7 million hectolitres, the so-called ‘Plan Chirac’ of 1973 led to much vineyard restructuring, during which 56,000 hectares were replanted and focus shifted from entry-level table wines to more quality-driven bottlings.

To celebrate the diversity of PGI Pays d’Oc, which represents over 2,000 independent wineries and 250 co-operatives, the drinks business and Vins de Pays d’Oc are holding both a trade and consumer event in London on 28 June, featuring 28 flagship wines.

The trade session will take place between 1pm and 5:30pm followed by a consumer show starting at 6pm. Masterclasses will take place in both sessions.

To register your interest, please click here.

Share2
Share
Pin
+1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to our newsletters

International New Business Sales Executive

Direct Wines Production
London, UK or Bordeaux, France

National Account Manager

Les Grands Chais de France
United Kingdom

Marketing Executive

Harviestoun Brewery
London, UK

Events Sales Executive

The Drinks Business
London, UK

Head of Trade Sales

Roberson Wine
London, UK

Inventory Analyst

Australian Vintage
London, UK

Market Insight Analyst

Matthew Clark
London, UK

Content Marketing Assistant

Bibendum
London, UK

Retail Sales & Operations Manager

Davy's Wine Merchants
London, UK

Events Assistant

Speciality Drinks
Park Royal, London, UK

more jobs

International Bulk Wine & Spirits Show (IBWSS)

California,USA
25th Jul 2018

The Wine & Spirits Show

London,United Kingdom
12th Oct 2018

IBWSS China

Shanghai,China
5th Nov 2018
Click to view more

The Global Malbec Masters 2017

the drinks business is proud to announce the inaugural Global Malbec Masters 2017

The Global Sparkling Masters 2017

the drinks business is thrilled to announce the launch of The Global Sparkling Masters.
Click to view more