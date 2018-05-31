Pays d’Oc wine masterclass to take place next month
31st May, 2018
by
Phoebe French
Join the drinks business and Vins de Pays d’Oc for trade and consumer masterclasses featuring 28 flagship wines from Pays d’Oc, which achieved Protected Geographical Indication status in 2009.
With 58 permitted grape varieties and 120,000 hectares under vine, Pays d’Oc is France’s largest exporter of still wines by volume. Producing more wines each year than the whole of New Zealand, it exports roughly 2.3 million hectolitres to 170 countries.
While last year, sales of PGI Pays d’Oc in French multiple grocers reached 1.7 million hectolitres, the so-called ‘Plan Chirac’ of 1973 led to much vineyard restructuring, during which 56,000 hectares were replanted and focus shifted from entry-level table wines to more quality-driven bottlings.
To celebrate the diversity of PGI Pays d’Oc, which represents over 2,000 independent wineries and 250 co-operatives, the drinks business and Vins de Pays d’Oc are holding both a trade and consumer event in London on 28 June, featuring 28 flagship wines.
The trade session will take place between 1pm and 5:30pm followed by a consumer show starting at 6pm. Masterclasses will take place in both sessions.
To register your interest, please click here.