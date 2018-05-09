HKTDC Wine Fair reveals plans for 11th edition
9th May, 2018
by
Rupert Millar
The Hong Kong Trade and Development Council (HKTDC) has revealed initial plans for the 11th edition of its International Wine & Spirits Fair later this year.
Taking place from 8-10 November 2018, the HKTDC wishes to build on what it called a “vintage” 2017 show that showed that as a market in Asia, Hong Kong remains second-to-none.
In 2017, the HKTDC Wine Fair welcomed over 1,000 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions and was visited by some 20,000 international buyers.
The HKTDC said in a statement: “The Wine & Spirits Fair is more than just an elite trading platform for wine; the event is also a showcase of market expertise that attracts buyers, producers, sommeliers, hoteliers, restaurateurs, importers and distributors.
“There is also far more to experience than just wine as the Fair also features spirits, craft beers, cocktails and other beverages that reflect world culture, such as the popular Champagne Avenue where top producers conduct tasting sessions in sumptuous style.”
Events already earmarked for the show include the usual schedule of top flight seminars and masterclasses and the headline Wine Industry Conference; the Ice Bar; Whisky & Brandy Bar; awards ceremony of the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition and Gala Wine Dinner.